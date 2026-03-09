Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.1250, but opened at $8.76. Voestalpine shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VLPNY

Voestalpine Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.