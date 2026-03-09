Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 126705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No.

