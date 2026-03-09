Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from $21.00.
- 1/21/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 1/14/2026 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.40%.
Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.
