Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from $21.00.

1/21/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

