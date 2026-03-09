Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $13.51. Monotaro shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 3,379 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Monotaro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MONOY

Monotaro Stock Up 4.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $600.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monotaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.

Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monotaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.