Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.48. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,393 shares.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 86.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

