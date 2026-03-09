YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 178016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6,933.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $656,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

