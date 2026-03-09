Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.20. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3,589 shares.

Sims Metal Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

