BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

BiomX Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PHGE traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68. BiomX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BiomX will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

About BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing precision bacteriophage therapies to target pathogenic bacteria in the human microbiome. By harnessing the natural ability of bacteriophages to selectively infect and lyse harmful bacterial strains, BiomX aims to restore microbial balance without disrupting beneficial commensal organisms. The company’s platform integrates phage discovery, formulation and genetic engineering to create tailored phage cocktails for a range of microbiome-associated diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes lead clinical candidates for gastrointestinal disorders such as pouchitis and ulcerative colitis, as well as programs addressing dermatological indications including acne and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

