Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MIR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 350,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $8,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,509,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,779,424.75. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,707,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,439,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

