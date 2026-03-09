DeepOnion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.19 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and approximately $3.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00024239 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,356.98 or 0.39684900 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

