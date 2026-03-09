Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.35. 553,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 653,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Analysis on GRNT
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.76 million. Analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Ridge Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.