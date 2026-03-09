ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,673,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 9,454,836 shares.The stock last traded at $37.08 and had previously closed at $36.87.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 49.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

