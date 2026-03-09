Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$53.47 and last traded at C$52.87, with a volume of 167532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 6.1%

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.72.

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.