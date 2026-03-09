Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 221,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 124,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

