Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.7520, with a volume of 8813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.6570.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRYAY
Kerry Group Price Performance
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.
Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.