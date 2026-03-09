Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.7520, with a volume of 8813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.6570.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kerry Group Price Performance

About Kerry Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

