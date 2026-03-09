Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 421,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 220,552 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $42.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $582.73 million, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 24.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 266.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

