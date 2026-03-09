Lisk Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and $2.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,880,732 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

