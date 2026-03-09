BitShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73.68 Thousand (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $73.68 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,409,888 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram, GitHub”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

