Cronos (CRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.35 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $7.35 billion and approximately $8.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013509 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003604 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Cronos Coin Profile
Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,456,619,262 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.
Buying and Selling Cronos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.