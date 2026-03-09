Cronos (CRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.35 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $7.35 billion and approximately $8.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000557 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,456,619,262 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

