Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 825107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henson Edgewater Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.