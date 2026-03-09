iExec RLC (RLC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.57 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $2.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004591 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is www.iex.ec/blog. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.37593517 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $3,120,064.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

