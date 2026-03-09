Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.66.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.16. 8,860,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,181,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.62. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $425.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

