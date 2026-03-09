Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,701.33 or 0.99660305 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chromia Profile
Chromia launched on May 28th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 864,431,915 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Chromia Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
