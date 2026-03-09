Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.95% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.08.

ADBE stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $444.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,849 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,705,000 after acquiring an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after purchasing an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

