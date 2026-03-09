DataHighway Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $59.33 thousand worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Get DataHighway alerts:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.00527043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

