Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

