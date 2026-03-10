Comparing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.34% 8.73% 0.90% Farmers National Banc 19.50% 13.03% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BNCCORP and Farmers National Banc”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $57.17 million 2.24 $8.77 million $2.48 14.52 Farmers National Banc $279.92 million 1.69 $54.59 million $1.45 8.64

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BNCCORP and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc 1 2 1 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.