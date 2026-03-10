Q3 EPS Forecast for ATN International Boosted by Analyst

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Sidoti raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ATN International in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised ATN International from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ATNI opened at $23.57 on Monday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) is a diversified provider of telecommunications services that operates through a combination of wireless, wireline and broadband networks. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, the company offers a range of voice and data solutions to residential, commercial and wholesale customers. Its core offerings include long-distance voice services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access and network infrastructure solutions.

Through its business segments, ATN delivers tailored communications products to underserved markets across the Caribbean, Latin America, parts of the Pacific and select rural regions of the United States.

