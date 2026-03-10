Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Actelis Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actelis Networks

Shares of Actelis Networks stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Actelis Networks has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Actelis Networks by 267.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,546 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Actelis Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actelis Networks during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Actelis Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering high-performance Ethernet access solutions over existing copper and fiber infrastructure. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and manufactures hardware and management software that extend bandwidth capabilities without the need for full fiber deployment. Its solutions are used to bring reliable, carrier-grade connectivity to locations where installing new fiber lines would be cost-prohibitive or logistically challenging.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its MDX series of Ethernet extenders and switches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.