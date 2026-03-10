What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for SSRM FY2026 Earnings?

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.23 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Silver Standard Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research cut Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $30.14 on Monday. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver?based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high?quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver?gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

