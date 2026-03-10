FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CYD Issued By Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for China Yuchai International in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYD. Zacks Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CYD stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

