What is Erste Group Bank’s Forecast for ABB FY2026 Earnings?

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $84.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. ABB has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $93.40.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

