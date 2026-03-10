Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $274.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.0%

IPGP opened at $121.89 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $155.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $3,057,379.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,886,715 shares in the company, valued at $534,615,685.45. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,329,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,628,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,391,858.03. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 267,484 shares of company stock valued at $20,735,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.