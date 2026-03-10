Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$179.86 Average PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$179.86.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of WPM opened at C$201.03 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$96.18 and a 52-week high of C$226.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$163.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

