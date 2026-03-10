Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACTU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actuate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $68.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

In other news, Director Todd S. Thomson sold 280,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 904,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,811. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. BIOS Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 9,965,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

