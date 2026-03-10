Beauty Health (SKIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Beauty Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $78.0650 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Beauty Health Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,930,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,764,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 3,225,668 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 496,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 482.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 278,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health’s brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

