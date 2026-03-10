Heritage Global (HGBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $12.8860 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.39.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc operates as a global advisory and disposition firm specializing in the valuation, sale and auction of surplus and idle assets. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Global Partners and Heritage Global Digital, the company delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including asset appraisals, advisory services and multi-channel auction platforms. Its service offerings encompass industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, storage lockers and specialty assets, all designed to maximize recovery values for clients.

The company leverages both online and live in-person events to facilitate timely and transparent sales across diverse asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.