Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,598,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,080,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $194.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,036.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,214. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.