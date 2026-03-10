MeiraGTx (MGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect MeiraGTx to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $3.8710 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

MeiraGTx Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of MGTX opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MGTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on MeiraGTx from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx’s pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company’s lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

