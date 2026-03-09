21,135 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $357.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.94 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

