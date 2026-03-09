23,792 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

NYSE PAYC opened at $138.09 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

