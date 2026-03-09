LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 649.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

