Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIO. CJS Securities raised Helios Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

