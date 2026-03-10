AC Immune (ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.1440 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

AC Immune Trading Up 2.5%

ACIU opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AC Immune by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About AC Immune

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

