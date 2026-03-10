NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) rose 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

NV Bekaert Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Get NV Bekaert alerts:

NV Bekaert Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV Bekaert is a global technology and market leader in steel wire transformation and coatings. Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, the company specializes in developing advanced steel wire products and surface treatments designed to enhance performance, durability and safety across a range of applications. Over its long history, Bekaert has built a reputation for innovation in metallurgy and coating technologies, supporting sectors that demand high?performance materials.

The company’s core activities encompass the design, manufacture and supply of steel wire and wire?based solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.