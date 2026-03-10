Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.4115 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 41,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 11,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senmiao Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 104.56% and a negative return on equity of 368.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
About Senmiao Technology
Senmiao Technology Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands and traded on NASDAQ under the ticker AIHS, is a developer and operator of internet-based financial technology platforms in China. The company delivers a suite of integrated financial services and e-commerce solutions designed to meet the needs of small and micro enterprises as well as individual borrowers across the Chinese market.
At the core of Senmiao’s business are its micro-finance lending operations, which provide short-term, collateral-backed loans to underserved customers.
