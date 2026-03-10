First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.10. Approximately 102,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 million, a P/E ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -271.21%.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
