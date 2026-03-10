First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.17 and last traded at $55.10. Approximately 102,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 million, a P/E ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -271.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.