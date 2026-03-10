Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.18. 54,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 49,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

