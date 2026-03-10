Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 662,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 99,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

