First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.30 and last traded at $82.55. 5,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEM was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.