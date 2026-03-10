First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEMGet Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.30 and last traded at $82.55. 5,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wagner Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio. RFEM was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

